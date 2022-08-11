Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Trading Down 2%

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.76. 32,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 38,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Skeena Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

