SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLC Agrícola Stock Performance

SLC Agrícola stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. 787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,566. SLC Agrícola has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include soybean, corn, and cotton crops, as well as soybean seeds, brachiaria seeds, mung beans, popcorn, seed corn, wheat, stylis, and permanent livestock. It also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture.

