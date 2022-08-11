SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SLC Agrícola Stock Performance
SLC Agrícola stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. 787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,566. SLC Agrícola has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile
