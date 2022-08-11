Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,893 over the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. TheStreet upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.62.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $3.30 on Thursday, hitting $108.71. The company had a trading volume of 122,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $375.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $113.52.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

