Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications
In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,893 over the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance
Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $3.30 on Thursday, hitting $108.71. The company had a trading volume of 122,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $375.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $113.52.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About Zoom Video Communications
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoom Video Communications (ZM)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.