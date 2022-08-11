Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $708,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,094,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

