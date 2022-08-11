Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Purchases 2,805 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,171,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,122,000 after acquiring an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.28. The stock had a trading volume of 38,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,975. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

