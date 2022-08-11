Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 826 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.2% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,895,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,047,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,958,000 after acquiring an additional 767,712 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,900,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,319,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DFUS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,729. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.