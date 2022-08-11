Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Takes $214,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $175.88. 93,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,403. The company has a market cap of $242.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.