Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,761 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,952 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,590,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Sunrun by 2,776.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 983,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,719,000 after acquiring an additional 948,878 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after acquiring an additional 772,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,164,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,829,000 after purchasing an additional 653,251 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $2,597,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,532,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $2,597,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,532,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,844,589. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

RUN traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 249,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,926. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

