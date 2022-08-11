SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 238,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,390,494 shares.The stock last traded at $1.67 and had previously closed at $1.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SDC. Stephens cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.02.
SmileDirectClub Trading Up 24.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $630.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.
Institutional Trading of SmileDirectClub
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 29.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 285.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at $17,935,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.