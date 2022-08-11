SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. 228,593 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 196,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SoftBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

SoftBank Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

Further Reading

