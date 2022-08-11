Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.32

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.32 and traded as high as $17.64. Sohu.com shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 142,349 shares traded.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $654.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.38. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $193.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sohu.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter worth $339,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 261,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 7.0% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 56,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

