SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$185.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.96 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.81-$0.86 EPS.
SolarWinds Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE:SWI traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 425,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,912. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of SolarWinds
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SolarWinds by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,682,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SolarWinds (SWI)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.