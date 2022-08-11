SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$185.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.96 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.81-$0.86 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SWI traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 425,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,912. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on SolarWinds to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SolarWinds by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,682,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

