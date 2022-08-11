SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.00 million-$725.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.54 million. SolarWinds also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.19-$0.21 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. SolarWinds’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SolarWinds by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at $1,682,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SolarWinds by 113.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

