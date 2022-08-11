SOMESING Price Hits $0.0272 on Top Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $72.44 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038942 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,663,761,477 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

