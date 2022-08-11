Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 2.13, but opened at 2.33. Sonder shares last traded at 2.47, with a volume of 27,559 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sonder from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sonder from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.41 by 0.23. The company had revenue of 80.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 75.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonder Holdings Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter worth about $75,343,000. Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter worth about $36,507,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter worth about $21,386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,094,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,353,000.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

