Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the July 15th total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Sono-Tek Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of SOTK traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Sono-Tek had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

In other news, CFO Stephen James Bagley sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $35,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

