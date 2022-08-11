SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 49,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,327. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a negative net margin of 211.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

Featured Stories

