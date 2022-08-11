SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 49,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,327. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74.
SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a negative net margin of 211.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS
SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile
SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH)
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.