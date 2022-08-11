Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 1,334,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 28,817,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 8.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at about $92,102,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,872,000 after buying an additional 13,696,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.