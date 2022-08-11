S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 3.9% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned 0.08% of S&P Global worth $77,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,437 shares of company stock worth $10,425,202. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Trading Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $4.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $388.80. 49,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,602. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

