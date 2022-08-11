Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) Price Up 13.4% This Week

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can now be bought for $212.10 or 0.00871002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Spaceswap SHAKE has a total market capitalization of $160,983.53 and approximately $20,433.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014669 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00039012 BTC.
Spaceswap SHAKE Profile
Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
