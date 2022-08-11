Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.90

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.90 and traded as low as $1.65. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 1,095 shares trading hands.
Spanish Broadcasting System Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.
Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile
Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.
