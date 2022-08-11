SparksPay Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $34,087.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000028 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000320 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000138 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,540,277 coins and its circulating supply is 11,660,470 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

