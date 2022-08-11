SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 2.2% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,125. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

