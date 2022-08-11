Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th.
Spectrum Brands has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.8% per year over the last three years. Spectrum Brands has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.
NYSE:SPB traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,736. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.29. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.
