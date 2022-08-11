Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $757,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $8.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.52. 1,030,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,094,986. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87. The company has a market capitalization of $219.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.