Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after acquiring an additional 873,149 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,392,000 after buying an additional 346,260 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 280,877 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.97. 706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,848. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average is $70.42. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

