Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Invests $223,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $64.82. 244,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,420,594. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

