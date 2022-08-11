Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Purchases 29,670 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned about 1.50% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $24,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,357,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,223,000 after buying an additional 80,174 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 915,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,763,000 after buying an additional 438,467 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 102,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,515,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $25.70. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.