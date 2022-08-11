Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 950 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Insider Activity

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,691. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.