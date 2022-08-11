Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Declares Dividend of GBX 42.50

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.51) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:SPX traded down GBX 431.38 ($5.21) during trading on Thursday, reaching £115.69 ($139.79). The company had a trading volume of 57,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,846. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,773.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £105.45 and its 200 day moving average price is £114.88. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,008 ($108.84) and a fifty-two week high of £172.25 ($208.13).
In other news, insider Nimesh Patel acquired 700 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9,280 ($112.13) per share, with a total value of £64,960 ($78,492.03).
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.
