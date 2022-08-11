Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Declares Dividend of GBX 42.50

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.51) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SPX traded down GBX 431.38 ($5.21) during trading on Thursday, reaching £115.69 ($139.79). The company had a trading volume of 57,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,846. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,773.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £105.45 and its 200 day moving average price is £114.88. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,008 ($108.84) and a fifty-two week high of £172.25 ($208.13).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Insider Transactions at Spirax-Sarco Engineering

In other news, insider Nimesh Patel acquired 700 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9,280 ($112.13) per share, with a total value of £64,960 ($78,492.03).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £131.20 ($158.53) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a £132 ($159.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a £105 ($126.87) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £135.90 ($164.21) to £111.50 ($134.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £119.93 ($144.91).

(Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading

