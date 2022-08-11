Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SAVE opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 59.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.