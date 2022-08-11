Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.90 million-$254.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.67 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.80. 451,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,133. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $145.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $314,384.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 310,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,413,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $1,144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,336,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 310,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,413,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,548 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,014 in the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 10.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

