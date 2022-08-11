Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SPRB traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,812. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

