Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ SPRB traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,812. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.59.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
