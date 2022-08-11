STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 5.5 %

STAA stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.44. 510,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,263. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.09. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 162.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.