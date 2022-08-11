STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STAA. Benchmark increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.21. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $163.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.