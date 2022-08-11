Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Standard Motor Products has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $837.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.35.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $256,905.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,229,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $256,905.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,229,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $114,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,665.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $616,724 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

