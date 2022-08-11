Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $91.83

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $91.83 and last traded at $91.85, with a volume of 48900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 3.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.