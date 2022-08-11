STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $6,021.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00038147 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.