Status (SNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.36 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Status has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $119.26 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,434.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00131132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063752 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

