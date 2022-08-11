Steem Market Cap Reaches $108.32 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $108.32 million and approximately $15.35 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,434.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00590252 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00256951 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004481 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016500 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- Uno Re (UNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000211 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
