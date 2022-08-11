Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.81. Approximately 1,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

STLJF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities downgraded Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

