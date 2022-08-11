Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SJ. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.43.

Stella-Jones stock traded up C$2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$40.61. 174,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,915. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$30.54 and a twelve month high of C$46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.79.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.57 million. Research analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.7299998 earnings per share for the current year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

