Stephens Cuts SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target to $2.00

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stephens from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

SDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.32.

NASDAQ:SDC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 5,314,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,446. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $506.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at $17,935,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

