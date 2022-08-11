Stifel Nicolaus Trims Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price to $9.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDFN. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Redfin Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of RDFN opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.92. Redfin has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 73.11% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,419,441.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $354,975. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

