Stifel Nicolaus Trims Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Target Price to C$36.50

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $65.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trulieve Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,671. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $34.75.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

