Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 10th (AHCO, AXSM, BE, CCSI, EVBG, GO, HIMS, PETQ, PLNT, PLUG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 10th:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $26.00.

Get AdaptHealth Corp alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $64.00 to $54.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

had its price target increased by Raymond James from $23.00 to $29.00.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $56.00 to $67.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $45.00 to $38.00.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $53.00.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $8.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $29.00 to $21.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $95.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $29.00.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $10.00 to $5.00.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $3.00 to $2.00.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $45.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $41.00 to $50.00.

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.