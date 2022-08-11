Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of CleanSpark Call Options (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,143 call options on the company. This is an increase of 170% compared to the typical volume of 1,908 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CLSK. Chardan Capital began coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CleanSpark from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on CleanSpark from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLSK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,742. The firm has a market cap of $247.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 4.42. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.60 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CleanSpark

(Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.