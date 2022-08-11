StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

AAMC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. 32,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,302. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

