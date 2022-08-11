StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GAIA. B. Riley cut their price target on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Gaia Stock Performance
GAIA opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
