StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GAIA. B. Riley cut their price target on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Gaia Stock Performance

GAIA opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gaia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,456 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

