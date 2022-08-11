StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

QTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quotient presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.25.

QTNT opened at $0.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. Quotient has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.74.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quotient will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Zubeen Shroff bought 4,666,666 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,399,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,995,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,722. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 4,818,140 shares of company stock worth $1,440,354 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Quotient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quotient by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient by 4,136.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,184 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 24.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

